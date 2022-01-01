Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
Westfield
/
Westfield
/
Mussels
Westfield restaurants that serve mussels
SPLASH OF THAI
321 South Ave West, Westfield
No reviews yet
Steamed Thai Mussel
$13.00
Steamed mussels,Thai herb, sweet basil in lemongrass broth.
More about SPLASH OF THAI
La Famiglia Sorrento
631 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ
No reviews yet
Mussels Marinara APP
$12.50
Mussels Marinara
$20.90
More about La Famiglia Sorrento
