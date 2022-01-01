Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Westfield

Westfield restaurants
Westfield restaurants that serve mussels

SPLASH OF THAI

321 South Ave West, Westfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steamed Thai Mussel$13.00
Steamed mussels,Thai herb, sweet basil in lemongrass broth.
La Famiglia Sorrento

631 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels Marinara APP$12.50
Mussels Marinara$20.90
