Crispy tofu in Westford

Westford restaurants
Toast

Westford restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Item pic

 

Asian Plus Noodle & Rice

313 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY TOFU TRIANGLE TRAY$0.00
Crispy Tofu with Crispy Spring Rolls (Vegetarian)$13.95
Traditional rice vermicelli dish with shredded lettuce, bean sprout, carrot, scallion, and ground peanut. Served
with homemade sauce (nuoc cham)
Crispy Tofu Rice Bowls$15.95
Crispy Tofu, Aji Ramen Eggs(Soft boiled seasoning eggs), bean sprout, corn, broccoli, carrot, and scallion.
More about Asian Plus Noodle & Rice
Main pic

 

Karma - Westford

174 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
🔥 A4. Vegetarian Ma Po Tofu (Crispy)$16.00
YOU MAY CHOOSE 1 SIDE ORDER FROM EACH OF THE FOLLOW：
1. Soup
2. Appetizer
3. (3pcs) Roll
4. Side
More about Karma - Westford

