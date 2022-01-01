Grilled chicken in Westford
Westford restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Epicurean Feast
310 Littleton Road, Westford
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$6.00
Freshly prepared chicken breast
Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford
313 Littleton Road, Westford
|Grilled Chicken with Veggie Spring Roll
|$13.95
Traditional rice vermicelli dish with shredded lettuce, bean sprout, carrot, scallion, and ground peanut. Served
with homemade sauce (nuoc cham)
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Seoul Kitchen
142 Littleton Rd, Westford
|Kids' Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA)
175 Littleton Rd. Unit J, Westford
|"Hooked on a Fielding"(Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken, Bacon, Grilled Pineapple)
|$23.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.75
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, on Brioche Roll