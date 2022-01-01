Shrimp rolls in Westford
Westford restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Thai on the Fly
Thai on the Fly
439 Littleton Street, Westford
|Kuway Deow - Fresh Shrimp Rolls
|$8.00
Soft spring rolls filled with fresh vegetables and shrimp with spicy seafood sauce
More about Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford
Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford
313 Littleton Road, Westford
|Fresh Roll with Shrimp
|$9.95
Vietnamese style Fresh Roll with shrimp, lettuce, carrot, rice noodle, and basil wrapped in soft spring roll skin, cut and served with a brown peanut sauce.
|Fresh Roll with Shrimp
|$9.95
Shrimp, mixed vegetables, wrapped in soft spring roll skin, cut and served with
a brown peanut sauce.
|Grilled Shrimp with Veggie Spring Roll
|$15.95
Traditional rice vermicelli dish with shredded lettuce, bean sprout, carrot, scallion, and ground peanut. Served
with homemade sauce (nuoc cham)