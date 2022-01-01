Chicken salad in Wheaton
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton
|Sharon's Gourmet Chicken Salad
|$12.99
A bed of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, carrots, dried cranberries, strawberries and sugared pecans. Topped with a scoop of our chicken harvest salad. (poppyseed dressing)
|Chicken Strawberry Salad
|$12.99
Organic baby greens, chicken, strawberries, goat cheese, red onions and candied pecans with white balsamic vinaigrette.
Egg Harbor Cafe
208 South Hale Street, Wheaton
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Schmaltz Express
390 W. Front Street. Wheaton, IL 60187, Wheaton
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Grab N' Go
|$11.99
Chicken, Romaine lettuce, imported Parmesan cheese, our homemade bagel chip croutons, and our own classic Caesar dressing.
302 Wheaton
302 W Front st, wheaton
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$8.50
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.50