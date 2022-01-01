Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Wheaton

Go
Wheaton restaurants
Toast

Wheaton restaurants that serve chicken salad

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

 

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sharon's Gourmet Chicken Salad$12.99
A bed of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, carrots, dried cranberries, strawberries and sugared pecans. Topped with a scoop of our chicken harvest salad. (poppyseed dressing)
Chicken Strawberry Salad$12.99
Organic baby greens, chicken, strawberries, goat cheese, red onions and candied pecans with white balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Door County Chicken Salad image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

208 South Hale Street, Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (2888 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Schmaltz Express

390 W. Front Street. Wheaton, IL 60187, Wheaton

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad - Grab N' Go$11.99
Chicken, Romaine lettuce, imported Parmesan cheese, our homemade bagel chip croutons, and our own classic Caesar dressing.
More about Schmaltz Express
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

302 Wheaton

302 W Front st, wheaton

Avg 4.3 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$8.50
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.50
More about 302 Wheaton
Item pic

 

302 South

401 Town Square, Wheaton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$8.50
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.50
More about 302 South

Browse other tasty dishes in Wheaton

Chicken Tenders

Lox

Salmon

Crispy Chicken

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Omelettes

Cappuccino

Map

More near Wheaton to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1362 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (866 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (551 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston