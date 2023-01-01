Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Octopus in
Wheaton
/
Wheaton
/
Octopus
Wheaton restaurants that serve octopus
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS
The Hen House of Wheaton
1060 College Ave, Wheaton
Avg 4.5
(1976 reviews)
Grilled Octopus
$22.00
More about The Hen House of Wheaton
Sushi Ukai - Wheaton - 281 Rice Lake Square
281 Rice Lake Square, WHEATON
No reviews yet
Octopus Sunomno
$8.95
More about Sushi Ukai - Wheaton - 281 Rice Lake Square
Browse other tasty dishes in Wheaton
Sliders
Pies
Chocolate Cake
Fried Chicken Salad
Tacos
Salmon Salad
Omelettes
Lobsters
More near Wheaton to explore
Naperville
Avg 4.3
(64 restaurants)
Lombard
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Downers Grove
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Villa Park
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Lisle
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Carol Stream
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
West Chicago
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1586 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(398 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1019 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(429 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(677 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(314 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston