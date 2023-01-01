Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Wheaton

Go
Wheaton restaurants
Toast

Wheaton restaurants that serve octopus

The Hen House of Wheaton image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS

The Hen House of Wheaton

1060 College Ave, Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (1976 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Octopus$22.00
More about The Hen House of Wheaton
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi Ukai - Wheaton - 281 Rice Lake Square

281 Rice Lake Square, WHEATON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Octopus Sunomno$8.95
More about Sushi Ukai - Wheaton - 281 Rice Lake Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Wheaton

Sliders

Pies

Chocolate Cake

Fried Chicken Salad

Tacos

Salmon Salad

Omelettes

Lobsters

Map

More near Wheaton to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1586 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (398 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1019 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston