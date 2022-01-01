Cookies in Wheeling
Wheeling restaurants that serve cookies
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling
|**Oreo Cookie Cakes
|$11.00
Pancake batter mixed and topped with crushed oreo cookies and drizzled with a vanilla bean sauce
ICE CREAM
Arctic Spoon
371 W Dundee Road, Wheeling
|Cookie Monster
|$5.99
Vanilla house blue cream, chocolate chip cookie & chocolate syrup mix, cookie crumbs topping, chocolate drizzle.
* Note: this flavor contains food coloring.
|Cookies and Cream
|$5.99
Vanilla house cream, Oreo cookie mix, Oreo crumbs & cookies/cream Pocky stick topping, chocolate drizzle