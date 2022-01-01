Burritos in Wheeling
Wheeling restaurants that serve burritos
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rise N Dine Pancake Cafe - Wheeling
102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling
|Da Spanish Burrito
|$11.00
Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Cheddar, Jalapeno, Onion, Crispy Hash Browns. Side Hot sauce & Red Salsa.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling
419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling
|**Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, jalapenos, onions, avocado, queso fresco and black beans. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa & cilantro lime sour cream