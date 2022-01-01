Crepes in Wheeling
Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch
102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling
|*Nutella Crepes
|$14.00
Three crepes topped with fresh strawberries, bananas, Nutella, and powdered sugar.
|*Rise N Dine Crepes
|$14.00
Crepes filled with strawberries, bananas, pecans and topped with glazed strawberries and whipped cream.
|*Crepes
|$11.00
Plain crepes dusted with powdered sugar.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling
|**Nutella Banana Crepes
|$11.00
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
|**Crepes
|$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
|**Strawberry Cream Stuffed Crepes
|$11.00
Melt-in-your-mouth crepes stuffed with strawberry cream filling topped with a strawberry sauce