Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Wheeling

Go
Wheeling restaurants
Toast

Wheeling restaurants that serve crepes

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch

102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling

Avg 4.6 (2302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Nutella Crepes$14.00
Three crepes topped with fresh strawberries, bananas, Nutella, and powdered sugar.
*Rise N Dine Crepes$14.00
Crepes filled with strawberries, bananas, pecans and topped with glazed strawberries and whipped cream.
*Crepes$11.00
Plain crepes dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
**Nutella Banana Crepes$11.00
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
**Crepes$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
**Strawberry Cream Stuffed Crepes$11.00
Melt-in-your-mouth crepes stuffed with strawberry cream filling topped with a strawberry sauce
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

Browse other tasty dishes in Wheeling

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Pancakes

Avocado Toast

French Toast

Gyro Sandwiches

Chilaquiles

Map

More near Wheeling to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston