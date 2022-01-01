Chicken salad in Wheeling
Wheeling restaurants that serve chicken salad
Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch
102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling
|*Rise N Dine Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Chunks of Chicken, Red Grapes, Pecans, Mixed w/ Honey Greek Yogurt on Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Fresh Berries, Avocado and Pecans.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling
|**Avocado Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Sliced char-grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime vinaigrette
|**Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
No boring chicken and mayo salad here! We start with fresh cooked chunks of chicken, cranberries, raisins and pecans served on nine grain bread