Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Wheeling

Go
Wheeling restaurants
Toast

Wheeling restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch

102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling

Avg 4.6 (2302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Rise N Dine Chicken Salad$14.00
Chunks of Chicken, Red Grapes, Pecans, Mixed w/ Honey Greek Yogurt on Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Fresh Berries, Avocado and Pecans.
More about Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
**Avocado Chicken Salad$11.00
Sliced char-grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime vinaigrette
**Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.99
No boring chicken and mayo salad here! We start with fresh cooked chunks of chicken, cranberries, raisins and pecans served on nine grain bread
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

Browse other tasty dishes in Wheeling

Waffles

Gyro Sandwiches

Cake

Banana Smoothies

French Toast

Chicken Sandwiches

Lox

Chilaquiles

Map

More near Wheeling to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston