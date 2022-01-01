Avocado toast in Wheeling
Wheeling restaurants that serve avocado toast
Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch
102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling
|*Avocado N Sriracha Toast
|$13.00
A slice of sourdough toast with smashed avocado, tomato slices, scrambled eggs, and melted Mozzarella cheese then drizzled with Sriracha sauce. Served with fresh fruit.
|Shrimp Avocado Toast
|$15.00
Smashed avocado, sliced cucumber, chilled shrimp with tomato, red onion, jalapenos, cilantro & lemon juice on toasted multigrain. Served with fruit.