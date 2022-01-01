Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Wheeling

Wheeling restaurants
Toast

Wheeling restaurants that serve avocado toast

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch

102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling

Avg 4.6 (2302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Avocado N Sriracha Toast$13.00
A slice of sourdough toast with smashed avocado, tomato slices, scrambled eggs, and melted Mozzarella cheese then drizzled with Sriracha sauce. Served with fresh fruit.
Shrimp Avocado Toast$15.00
Smashed avocado, sliced cucumber, chilled shrimp with tomato, red onion, jalapenos, cilantro & lemon juice on toasted multigrain. Served with fruit.
More about Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
**Avocado Toast$9.00
House made avocado spread lathered on toasted nine grain, topped with one sunny up egg, sprinkled with chives and sided with balsamic glazed tomatoes
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

