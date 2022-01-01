Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in White Lake

White Lake restaurants
White Lake restaurants that serve greek salad

Highland House Cafe + Carry Out image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Highland House Cafe + Carry Out - White Lake

10719 Highland Rd, White Lake

Avg 3 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Reg Greek Salad$12.99
A fan favorite! (Serves 3-4)
Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives,yellow peppers and egg.
Lg Greek Salad$32.99
A fan favorite! (Serves 12-15)
Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives, egg and yellow peppers .
Petite Greek Salad$5.99
A fan favorite! (Serves 1)
Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives, and yellow peppers .
More about Highland House Cafe + Carry Out - White Lake
White Lake Brunch image

 

White Lake Brunch

901 Nordic Dr #105, White Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$0.00
More about White Lake Brunch

