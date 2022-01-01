Greek salad in White Lake
White Lake restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Highland House Cafe + Carry Out - White Lake
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Highland House Cafe + Carry Out - White Lake
10719 Highland Rd, White Lake
|Reg Greek Salad
|$12.99
A fan favorite! (Serves 3-4)
Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives,yellow peppers and egg.
|Lg Greek Salad
|$32.99
A fan favorite! (Serves 12-15)
Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives, egg and yellow peppers .
|Petite Greek Salad
|$5.99
A fan favorite! (Serves 1)
Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives, and yellow peppers .