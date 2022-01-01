Ceviche in White Plains
White Plains restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Purple Corn
Purple Corn
72 Mamaroneck ave. 72 Mamaroneck ave., White Plains
|Ceviche
Raw fish slices or seafood marinated in lime juice, onions, cliantro and toasted corn with sweet potatoes.
More about Delicias Del Jireh
Delicias Del Jireh
206 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains
|POLLO SALTADO
|$16.00
marinated chicken with sautéed red onions and tomatoes in our fiery wok, accompanied by fresh cut, crunchy french fries and white rice.
|THE DELICIOSO
|$27.00
One whole chicken accompanied by three large sides of your preference.
|HALF CHICKEN
|$15.00
Half chicken accompanied by two small sides of your preference.