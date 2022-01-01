Williamsburg sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Williamsburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Williamsburg

Carrot Tree Kitchens image

SOUPS

Carrot Tree Kitchens

1303 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ladies Love It$14.00
Your choice of chicken salad, ham salad or pimiento cheese on a flaky croissant with lettuce & tomato
Bellfield$14.00
Chicken salad, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on white bread. Served with your choice of side.
Not the Polo Club$14.00
Turkey, ham, apple-wood smoked bacon, big eye Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white bread. served with your choice of side.
More about Carrot Tree Kitchens
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4904 Courthouse Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, salsa verde & white queso (630 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Honey Butter's Kitchen image

WRAPS

Honey Butter's Kitchen

7521 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg

Avg 4.3 (817 reviews)
Takeout
More about Honey Butter's Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Williamsburg

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Map

More near Williamsburg to explore

Newport News

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

New Kent

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston