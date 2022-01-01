Williamsburg sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Williamsburg
SOUPS
Carrot Tree Kitchens
1303 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|Ladies Love It
|$14.00
Your choice of chicken salad, ham salad or pimiento cheese on a flaky croissant with lettuce & tomato
|Bellfield
|$14.00
Chicken salad, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on white bread. Served with your choice of side.
|Not the Polo Club
|$14.00
Turkey, ham, apple-wood smoked bacon, big eye Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white bread. served with your choice of side.
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4904 Courthouse Street, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
|Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, salsa verde & white queso (630 CAL.)