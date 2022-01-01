Chopped salad in Williamsburg
Williamsburg restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Second Street American Bistro
GRILL
Second Street American Bistro
140 2nd St, Williamsburg
|2nd St's Chopped Salad
|$14.90
Crisp Romaine/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Gorgonzola Cheese/Diced Tomato/Hard Boiled Eggs/Crispy Onions/Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA
Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA
1347 Richmond Road, Williamsburg
|Chopped Greek Salad
|$10.75
Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers, Diced Onions, Crumbled Feta, & Kalamata Olives & Diced Dolmades (Grape Leaves) and your choice of Dressing.
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Chopped Greek Salad- Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers, Diced Onions, Diced Dolmades(Grape Leaves),Crumbled Feta, & Kalamata Olives topped with our Grilled Chicken Souvlaki and your choice of Dressing.
|Chopped Gyro Salad
|$12.50
Chopped Greek Salad- Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers, Diced Onions, Diced Dolmades(Grape Leaves), Crumbled Feta, & Kalamata Olives topped with our Gyro Meat (Lamb & Beef) and your choice of Dressing.