Chopped salad in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants
Williamsburg restaurants that serve chopped salad

Second Street American Bistro image

GRILL

Second Street American Bistro

140 2nd St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (6184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2nd St's Chopped Salad$14.90
Crisp Romaine/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Gorgonzola Cheese/Diced Tomato/Hard Boiled Eggs/Crispy Onions/Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Second Street American Bistro
Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA image

 

Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA

1347 Richmond Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Greek Salad$10.75
Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers, Diced Onions, Crumbled Feta, & Kalamata Olives & Diced Dolmades (Grape Leaves) and your choice of Dressing.
Chopped Chicken Salad$12.50
Chopped Greek Salad- Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers, Diced Onions, Diced Dolmades(Grape Leaves),Crumbled Feta, & Kalamata Olives topped with our Grilled Chicken Souvlaki and your choice of Dressing.
Chopped Gyro Salad$12.50
Chopped Greek Salad- Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers, Diced Onions, Diced Dolmades(Grape Leaves), Crumbled Feta, & Kalamata Olives topped with our Gyro Meat (Lamb & Beef) and your choice of Dressing.
More about Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA

