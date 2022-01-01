Caesar salad in Willimantic
Willimantic restaurants that serve caesar salad
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tony's Pizza
117 Main St, Willimantic
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.75
Romaine lettuce topped with Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons
|Caesar Salad
|$9.25
Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons
Willimantic Brewing Co.
967 Main street, Willimantic
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Kale or Romaine | Croutons | Parmesan | Caesar Dressing
|Small Caesar salad
|$7.00
Half Size of our Caesar!