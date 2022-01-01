Cucumber salad in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve cucumber salad
Pizzeria Maki
4007 Kennett Pike Suite A, Greenville
|Cucumber Salad
|$7.00
Sliced Cucumber, Yuzu, Togarashi spice, & Mirin Vinaigrette
SUSHI
Al Chu's Sushi
111 W 10th St Store #7, Wilmington
|Deco Poke - Fry Salmon, Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeda & Poke Sauce On Top
|$14.00
|Tuna Poke - Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeds & Poke Sauce On Top
|$14.00
|Poached Shrimp Poke - Sushi Rice, Salad, Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Sesame Seeds & Poke Sauce On Top
|$14.00