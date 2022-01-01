Chicken tenders in Winnetka
Winnetka restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about 501 Local
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
501 Local
501 Chestnut st, Winnetka
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
three chicken tenders, sweet BBQ sauce + french fries
More about Little Honeycomb
Little Honeycomb
540 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka
|Pulled Pork
|$14.00
Hand-Pulled Pork topped with our BBQ sauce and served on a Brioche Bun
|Wings
|$13.00
Fried Wings with choice of two: Sriracha Bourbon, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, or Thai
Served with Carrot Sticks, Celery Sticks and Ranch
|Burger
|$14.00
Half-Pound Homemade Hamburger with cheddar cheese made to order with choice of Lettuce,
Tomatoes, Onions