Chopped salad in Winnetka

Go
Winnetka restaurants
Toast

Winnetka restaurants that serve chopped salad

Marco Roma image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Marco Roma

14 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

Avg 4 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
14" Roma Crust$19.00
Please allow 30-35 minutes for preparation
12" Thin Crust$15.00
Please allow 20-25 minutes for preparation
Half Caesar Salad$5.49
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled eggs, and housemade croutons served with caesar dressing
More about Marco Roma
Towne & Oak image

 

Towne & Oak

921 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Towne & Oak Chopped Salad$12.25
romaine, avocado, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, balsamic vinaigrette
Macro Grain Bowl$11.50
mediterranean lentils, crispy chickpeas, quinoa-tabbouleh salad, avocado, lemon-tahini dressing
served room temperature
Homemade Biscuit$5.50
served with whipped butter & strawberry preserves
More about Towne & Oak
Southwest Chopped Salad image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N Happ Road, Northfield

Avg 4.6 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chopped Salad$15.95
Romaine, iceberg & field greens corn, tomato, red pepper, black beans, tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing with your choice of protein
Southwest Chopped Salad$15.95
Romaine, iceberg & field greens corn, tomato, red pepper, black beans, tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing with your choice of protein
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Winnetka

Mozzarella Sticks

Potstickers

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Cobb Salad

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Winnetka to explore

Evanston

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston