Chopped salad in Winnetka
Winnetka restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Marco Roma
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Marco Roma
14 Green Bay Road, Winnetka
|14" Roma Crust
|$19.00
Please allow 30-35 minutes for preparation
|12" Thin Crust
|$15.00
Please allow 20-25 minutes for preparation
|Half Caesar Salad
|$5.49
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled eggs, and housemade croutons served with caesar dressing
More about Towne & Oak
Towne & Oak
921 Green Bay Road, Winnetka
|Towne & Oak Chopped Salad
|$12.25
romaine, avocado, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, balsamic vinaigrette
|Macro Grain Bowl
|$11.50
mediterranean lentils, crispy chickpeas, quinoa-tabbouleh salad, avocado, lemon-tahini dressing
served room temperature
|Homemade Biscuit
|$5.50
served with whipped butter & strawberry preserves
More about The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
305 N Happ Road, Northfield
|Southwest Chopped Salad
|$15.95
Romaine, iceberg & field greens corn, tomato, red pepper, black beans, tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing with your choice of protein
