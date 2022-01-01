Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curly fries in
Woodbridge
/
Woodbridge
/
Curly Fries
Woodbridge restaurants that serve curly fries
Stacks
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
No reviews yet
Curly Fries
More about Stacks
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Mr. Big's Seafood
14067 NOBLEWOOD PLZ, Woodbridge
Avg 1
(1 review)
Curly fries
$5.00
More about Mr. Big's Seafood
Browse other tasty dishes in Woodbridge
French Fries
Shrimp Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Milkshakes
Cheeseburgers
Waffles
Chicken Nuggets
Coleslaw
More near Woodbridge to explore
Alexandria
Avg 4.3
(112 restaurants)
Fairfax
Avg 4.3
(54 restaurants)
Manassas
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Lorton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stafford
No reviews yet
Annandale
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
Centreville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(621 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston