Curry in Woodbridge
Woodbridge restaurants that serve curry
Prime Pizza and Grill
2902 Garber Way, Woodbridge
|Salmon Fish Curry
|$15.99
Fresh chunks of Salman fish cooked in onion-based curry sauce. Salmon Fish Curry, an Indian-style finger-licking delicious fish curry! goes with well with Naan and rice. We give you rice with this order you will have to purchase Naan separately.
|Goat Curry
|$17.99
|Chicken Curry
|$11.99
Traditional Indian Chicken Curry cooked in an onion-based sauce. Served with basmati rice. Chicken curry is a dish originating from the Indian subcontinent
typically includes spices like cloves, cardamon, ginger, nutmeg, fennel, caraway, ajowan seeds, dried basil, mustard seeds, mace, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, saffron, or cinnamon these spices may vary by the chief choice to use different ingredients.
eatZ Thai street food - 14067 Noblewood Plaza
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Dale City
|Green Curry ALC
|$12.50
Rich and full flavor or Green curry paste with a coconut base, bamboo shoots, string beans, bell peppers, and Thai basil and add your choice of protein. Serve with Jasmine Rice on the side.