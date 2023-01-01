Curry chicken in Woodbridge
Woodbridge restaurants that serve curry chicken
More about Prime Pizza and Grill
Prime Pizza and Grill
2902 Garber Way, Woodbridge
|Chicken Curry
|$12.99
Traditional Indian Chicken Curry cooked in an onion-based sauce. Served with basmati rice. Chicken curry is a dish originating from the Indian subcontinent
typically includes spices like cloves, cardamon, ginger, nutmeg, fennel, caraway, ajowan seeds, dried basil, mustard seeds, mace, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, saffron, or cinnamon these spices may vary by the chief choice to use different ingredients.