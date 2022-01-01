Burritos in Woodbridge
Little Miner Taco
Little Miner Taco
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge
|Mushroom Loaded Fries Burrito
|$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, mushrooms, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
|Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito
|$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.