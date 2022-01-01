Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Woodbridge

Woodbridge restaurants that serve burritos

Little Miner Taco

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge

Mushroom Loaded Fries Burrito$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, mushrooms, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Chicken Tinga Burrito$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Quesowrapped Burrito$14.00
Our classic burrito with rice, choice of protein, chipotle aioli, cheese, cilantro, wrapped in grilled cheese
