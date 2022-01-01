Chicken sandwiches in Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Pizza Polo
21604 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Chicken Sandwich (Joojeh)
|$15.99
one skewer Chick’s kebab, Chopped onion, parsley, tomato
GASOLINA
21150 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|The Moorish Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
rocky farm chicken | arugula | avocado | aioli | romesco sauce (contains almonds)
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Nicola's Kitchen
20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$15.00
Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, on a toasted Sesame Roll.
Choice of Side Salad.
*Specify any undesired items in notes
|Chicken Sesame Sandwich
|$15.00
Breaded Chicken Breast With Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Our House Balsamic Dressing. On a Toasted Sesame Roll.
Choice of Side Salad.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Basil, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese. On a Toasted Sesame Roll. Choice of Side Salad.