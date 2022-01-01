Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Pizza Polo

21604 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich (Joojeh)$15.99
one skewer Chick’s kebab, Chopped onion, parsley, tomato
More about Pizza Polo
GASOLINA

21150 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Moorish Chicken Sandwich$19.00
rocky farm chicken | arugula | avocado | aioli | romesco sauce (contains almonds)
More about GASOLINA
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Nicola's Kitchen

20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$15.00
Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, on a toasted Sesame Roll.
Choice of Side Salad.
*Specify any undesired items in notes
Chicken Sesame Sandwich$15.00
Breaded Chicken Breast With Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Our House Balsamic Dressing. On a Toasted Sesame Roll.
Choice of Side Salad.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Basil, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese. On a Toasted Sesame Roll. Choice of Side Salad.
More about Nicola's Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

White Harte Pub

22456 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Chipotle Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, homemade spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato with or without bacon (specify on notes) served on brioche bun. Side of onion rings.
More about White Harte Pub

