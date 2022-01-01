Woodstock bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Woodstock

Sofie's Whiskey and Wine image

 

Sofie's Whiskey and Wine

150 S Eastwood Dr., Woodstock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Melty Fontina$8.00
Aloha Turkey Slider$9.00
Turkey & Swiss$10.00
More about Sofie's Whiskey and Wine
Public House of Woodstock image

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Public House of Woodstock

101 N Johnson Street, Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (1083 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Baked Potato (Cup)$5.00
Our homemade cream of potato soup, it is a favorite, loaded with cheddar, bacon and chives
PHW Burger$15.00
Custom blend beef patty, jack cheese, mushrooms, cherrywood bacon, crispy onion straws
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap$12.50
Cajun chicken, ranch dressing, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chopped red onion, honey wheat tortilla
More about Public House of Woodstock
Niko's Red Mill Tavern image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Niko's Red Mill Tavern

1040 Lake Avenue, Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Finger Salad$14.00
Crisp lettuce topped with lightly fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing
Southwest Chicken Wrap$13.50
Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, onions,and tortilla chips smothered in chipotle ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla
Fire Roasted Rigatoni$16.00
Chicken breast, rigatoni, garlic, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese tossed in our homemade fire roasted cream sauce
More about Niko's Red Mill Tavern

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Woodstock

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wraps

Sliders

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hampshire

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston