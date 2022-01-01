Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Coleslaw
Worcester restaurants that serve coleslaw
The Boynton
117 Highland Street, Worcester
No reviews yet
$Coleslaw$
$2.00
More about The Boynton
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oak Barrel Tavern
229 Grove Street, Worcester
Avg 4.6
(2173 reviews)
Coleslaw
$5.00
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Worcester
Calamari
Thai Tea
Seaweed Salad
Veggie Burgers
French Toast
Edamame
Thai Coffee
Chili
More near Worcester to explore
Marlborough
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Northborough
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Westborough
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Webster
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Mendon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Holden
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
West Boylston
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Whitinsville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(488 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(180 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(145 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston