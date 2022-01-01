Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Toast

Worcester restaurants that serve nachos

Nachos image

FRENCH FRIES

MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA

30 Major Taylor Blvd, Worcester

Avg 4.3 (1962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$14.00
choice of chicken or beef, jalapeño, sweet corn, roasted pepper & onion, shaved lettuce, house salsa, jack cheese, habanero tomatillo oil, crema
More about MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA
Item pic

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho$14.00
Chili con Carne Nachos$12.00
Corn Tortilla Chips are topped homemade chili con carne, cheddar cheese, fresh jalapenos, diced tomato, cilantro, sour cream and guacamole.
More about The Boynton
Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

229 Grove Street, Worcester

Avg 4.6 (2173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potato Nachos$13.00
Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, red onions, and lettuce. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add some OBT Chili for $4.00.
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
SmokeStack Urban Barbeque image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SmokeStack Urban Barbeque

139 Green St, Worcester

Avg 4.5 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$13.99
Choice of smoked chicken or pulled pork, tortila chips, cheese, tomatoes, scallions, jalapenos and sour cream.
More about SmokeStack Urban Barbeque
Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse image

 

Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse

64 Water Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garbage Pail Nachos 2.0$18.00
More about Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse

