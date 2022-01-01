Nachos in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve nachos
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA
30 Major Taylor Blvd, Worcester
|Nachos
|$14.00
choice of chicken or beef, jalapeño, sweet corn, roasted pepper & onion, shaved lettuce, house salsa, jack cheese, habanero tomatillo oil, crema
The Boynton
117 Highland Street, Worcester
|Nacho
|$14.00
|Chili con Carne Nachos
|$12.00
Corn Tortilla Chips are topped homemade chili con carne, cheddar cheese, fresh jalapenos, diced tomato, cilantro, sour cream and guacamole.
Oak Barrel Tavern
229 Grove Street, Worcester
|Potato Nachos
|$13.00
Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, red onions, and lettuce. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add some OBT Chili for $4.00.
SmokeStack Urban Barbeque
139 Green St, Worcester
|Nachos
|$13.99
Choice of smoked chicken or pulled pork, tortila chips, cheese, tomatoes, scallions, jalapenos and sour cream.