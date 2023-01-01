Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Soft shell crabs in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Soft Shell Crabs
Worcester restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
Thai Corner Worcester
120 June St., Worcester
No reviews yet
Fried Soft Shell Crabs
$13.00
Fried soft shell crabs served with mayo sauce.
More about Thai Corner Worcester
Thai Time Worcester
107 Highland Street, Worcester
No reviews yet
Soft Shell Crab Tempura (2)
$15.95
More about Thai Time Worcester
