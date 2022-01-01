Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel salad in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve falafel salad

Aladdin's Eatery

782 West Market Square, Akron

Avg 4.6 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Falafel Salad$10.50
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions served with Tahini Lemon dressing; choice of cheddar or feta
Aladdin's Eatery

3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Salad$10.50
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions served with Tahini Lemon dressing; choice of cheddar or feta
Papa Gyros

1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron

Avg 4.6 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Falafel Caesar Salad$10.89
Our falafel on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
Falafel Grecian Salad$10.89
Falafel on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
