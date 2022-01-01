Falafel salad in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve falafel salad
Aladdin's Eatery
782 West Market Square, Akron
|Falafel Salad
|$10.50
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions served with Tahini Lemon dressing; choice of cheddar or feta
Aladdin's Eatery
3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn
|Falafel Salad
|$10.50
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions served with Tahini Lemon dressing; choice of cheddar or feta
Papa Gyros
1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron
|Falafel Caesar Salad
|$10.89
Our falafel on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
|Falafel Grecian Salad
|$10.89
Falafel on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread