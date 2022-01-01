Garden salad in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve garden salad
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
3333 Massillon Rd, Akron
|Garden Salad
|$7.99
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
|Catering: House Garden Salad Tray
|$22.99
Hard-boiled egg, roma tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Bricco
3150 West Market, Akron
|Full Garden Salad
|$9.00
mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, peppercorn ranch
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
EuroGyro
444 East Exchange St, Akron
|Lg. Garden Salad
|$6.99
|Sm. Garden Salad
|$4.99