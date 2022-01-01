Garden salad in Akron

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

House Garden Salad image

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green

3333 Massillon Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
Catering: House Garden Salad Tray$22.99
Hard-boiled egg, roma tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
Item pic

 

Bricco

3150 West Market, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Full Garden Salad$9.00
mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, peppercorn ranch
More about Bricco
Upper Crust image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Upper Crust

835 W Market St, Akron

Avg 4 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad$10.00
More about Upper Crust
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

EuroGyro

444 East Exchange St, Akron

Avg 4.1 (10974 reviews)
Takeout
Lg. Garden Salad$6.99
Sm. Garden Salad$4.99
More about EuroGyro
Restaurant banner

 

RoseVilla Restaurant

368 Portage Lakes DR, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$2.99
Side Garden Salad$2.99
Deluxe Garden Salad$8.99
More about RoseVilla Restaurant

