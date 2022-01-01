Salmon in Akron

NoHi Pop-up image

 

NoHi Pop-up

778 North Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Cheesesteak$18.00
6 oz Atlantic grilled salmon with sauteed onions, peppers, broccoli, and cheese topped with house made yum yum sauce, served with fries
More about NoHi Pop-up
Item pic

 

Bricco

1841 Merriman Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Entree$22.00
Honey Bourbon Glazed Salmon with Roasted Potatoes & Broccoli
More about Bricco
*Salmon image

 

Dante Boccuzzi Akron

21 Furnace Street, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Salmon$34.00
Farm-Raised Verlasso
More about Dante Boccuzzi Akron
Southwest Salmon Wrap image

PIZZA

Bricco

1 W EXCHANGE ST, Akron

Avg 4.2 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwest Salmon Wrap$13.00
Blackened Salmon in a Sundried Tomato Wrap with Mixed Greens, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette, Cheddar Cheese, House Guacamole, Corn Pepper Black Bean Relish and Tortilla Strips
More about Bricco
Restaurant banner

 

RoseVilla Restaurant

368 Portage Lakes DR, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Aukra Norwegian Salmon$16.99
with an Asian Sesame glaze
More about RoseVilla Restaurant

