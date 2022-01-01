Salmon in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve salmon
More about NoHi Pop-up
NoHi Pop-up
778 North Main St., Akron
|Salmon Cheesesteak
|$18.00
6 oz Atlantic grilled salmon with sauteed onions, peppers, broccoli, and cheese topped with house made yum yum sauce, served with fries
More about Bricco
Bricco
1841 Merriman Rd, Akron
|Salmon Entree
|$22.00
Honey Bourbon Glazed Salmon with Roasted Potatoes & Broccoli
More about Dante Boccuzzi Akron
Dante Boccuzzi Akron
21 Furnace Street, Akron
|*Salmon
|$34.00
Farm-Raised Verlasso
More about Bricco
PIZZA
Bricco
1 W EXCHANGE ST, Akron
|Southwest Salmon Wrap
|$13.00
Blackened Salmon in a Sundried Tomato Wrap with Mixed Greens, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette, Cheddar Cheese, House Guacamole, Corn Pepper Black Bean Relish and Tortilla Strips