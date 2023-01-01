Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Albuquerque

Go
Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve sopapilla

La Salita image

 

La Salita Restaurant

1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sopapilla$0.29
Fluffy deep fried pasty dough, served with honey. Vegan Friendly.
[1 Stuffed Sopapilla Plate]$12.99
One Stuffed Sopapilla of your choice, topped with melted cheddar and choice of chile. Includes two sides.
[2 Stuffed Sopapilla Plate]$15.99
Two Stuffed Sopapillas of your choice, topped with melted cheddar and choice of chile. Includes two sides.
More about La Salita Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Garcia’s Kitchen - Indian School Rd. - 8518 Indian School Road NE

8518 Indian School Road NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sopapillas$0.00
More about Garcia’s Kitchen - Indian School Rd. - 8518 Indian School Road NE

Browse other tasty dishes in Albuquerque

Stew

Tortas

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Banana Pudding

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Lasagna

Bread Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Albuquerque to explore

Business Parkway/Academy Acres

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

North Valley/Los Ranchos

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Nob Hill

No reviews yet

Westside

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Albuquerque to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (493 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (177 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (453 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston