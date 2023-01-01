Sopapilla in Albuquerque
La Salita Restaurant
1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque
|Sopapilla
|$0.29
Fluffy deep fried pasty dough, served with honey. Vegan Friendly.
|[1 Stuffed Sopapilla Plate]
|$12.99
One Stuffed Sopapilla of your choice, topped with melted cheddar and choice of chile. Includes two sides.
|[2 Stuffed Sopapilla Plate]
|$15.99
Two Stuffed Sopapillas of your choice, topped with melted cheddar and choice of chile. Includes two sides.