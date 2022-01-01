Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve salmon

ONI image

RAMEN

ONI

600 Central Ave SW STE 100, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Chips$6.00
scottish salmon · crispy gyoza chips · serrano · sesame oil · house hot sauce
Scottish Salmon Sashimi$12.00
pickled rhubarb · snap pea · serrano basil oil · yuzu · shiro soy
More about ONI
M'tucci's Twenty-Five image

 

M'tucci's Twenty-Five

4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Salad$14.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$22.00
Crispy Saltwater Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Fried Leeks, Balsamic Reduction
More about M'tucci's Twenty-Five
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

11225 MONTGOMERY NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmone - 35$11.95
kale, arugula, flaked wild caught salmon, egg slices, feta,balsamic vinaigrette, kalamata olives, oven roated tomatoes, English cucumber
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
M'tucci's Italian image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

M'tucci's Italian

6001 Winter Haven Dr NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.4 (2064 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$21.00
Grilled Fresh Salmon, Crispy Salt Water Potatoes, Sautéed Haricot Verts, Salsa Verde, Local Micro Greens.
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$21.00
Grilled Fresh Salmon, Crispy Salt Water Potatoes, Sautéed Haricot Verts, Salsa Verde, Local Micro Greens
More about M'tucci's Italian
SMOKED SALMON image

 

The Grove Cafe & Market

600 Central Avenue SE Suite A, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
Takeout
SMOKED SALMON$14.50
herb cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers, dill on housemade english muffin & a green salad
SIDE OF SMOKED SALMON$6.95
More about The Grove Cafe & Market
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

10701 CORRALES BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmone - 35$11.95
kale, arugula, flaked wild caught salmon, egg slices, feta,balsamic vinaigrette, kalamata olives, oven roated tomatoes, English cucumber
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

3403 CENTRAL AVE, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmone - 35$11.95
kale, arugula, flaked wild caught salmon, egg slices, feta,balsamic vinaigrette, kalamata olives, oven roated tomatoes, English cucumber
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

