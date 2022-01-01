Salmon in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve salmon
More about ONI
RAMEN
ONI
600 Central Ave SW STE 100, Albuquerque
|Spicy Salmon Chips
|$6.00
scottish salmon · crispy gyoza chips · serrano · sesame oil · house hot sauce
|Scottish Salmon Sashimi
|$12.00
pickled rhubarb · snap pea · serrano basil oil · yuzu · shiro soy
More about M'tucci's Twenty-Five
M'tucci's Twenty-Five
4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$14.00
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$22.00
Crispy Saltwater Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Fried Leeks, Balsamic Reduction
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
11225 MONTGOMERY NE, Albuquerque
|Salmone - 35
|$11.95
kale, arugula, flaked wild caught salmon, egg slices, feta,balsamic vinaigrette, kalamata olives, oven roated tomatoes, English cucumber
More about M'tucci's Italian
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
M'tucci's Italian
6001 Winter Haven Dr NW, Albuquerque
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$21.00
Grilled Fresh Salmon, Crispy Salt Water Potatoes, Sautéed Haricot Verts, Salsa Verde, Local Micro Greens.
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$21.00
Grilled Fresh Salmon, Crispy Salt Water Potatoes, Sautéed Haricot Verts, Salsa Verde, Local Micro Greens
More about The Grove Cafe & Market
The Grove Cafe & Market
600 Central Avenue SE Suite A, ALBUQUERQUE
|SMOKED SALMON
|$14.50
herb cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers, dill on housemade english muffin & a green salad
|SIDE OF SMOKED SALMON
|$6.95
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
10701 CORRALES BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE
|Salmone - 35
|$11.95
kale, arugula, flaked wild caught salmon, egg slices, feta,balsamic vinaigrette, kalamata olives, oven roated tomatoes, English cucumber