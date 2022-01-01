Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants
Albuquerque restaurants that serve french fries

French Fries image

 

Grassburger - Heights

11225 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.50
Award-winning French Fried potatoes, fried in GMO-free sunflower oil and seasoned with salt and pepper.
More about Grassburger - Heights
La Salita image

 

La Salita Restaurant

1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$0.00
More about La Salita Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Don Tortas San Mateo LLC - 5400 Central Ave SE Suite A-101

5400 Central Ave SE Suite A-101, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries Basket$2.95
More about Don Tortas San Mateo LLC - 5400 Central Ave SE Suite A-101
M'tucci's Italian image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

M'tucci's Italian

6001 Winter Haven Dr NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.4 (2064 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$3.00
More about M'tucci's Italian
Plain & Simple French Fries image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck

9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Plain & Simple French Fries$2.99
Our hand-cut fries, fried until golden brown, with just a sprinkling of salt.
More about Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
French Fries image

 

Grassburger - Coors

5600 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.50
Award-winning French Fried potatoes, fried in GMO-free sunflower oil and seasoned with salt and pepper.
More about Grassburger - Coors

