French fries in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve french fries
Grassburger - Heights
11225 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque
|French Fries
|$3.50
Award-winning French Fried potatoes, fried in GMO-free sunflower oil and seasoned with salt and pepper.
La Salita Restaurant
1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque
|French Fries
|$0.00
Don Tortas San Mateo LLC - 5400 Central Ave SE Suite A-101
5400 Central Ave SE Suite A-101, Albuquerque
|French Fries Basket
|$2.95
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
M'tucci's Italian
6001 Winter Haven Dr NW, Albuquerque
|French Fries
|$3.00
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|Plain & Simple French Fries
|$2.99
Our hand-cut fries, fried until golden brown, with just a sprinkling of salt.