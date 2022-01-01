Huevos rancheros in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque
|Huevos Rancheros
|$10.99
|Loaded Huevos Rancheros
|$11.99
A large flour tortilla topped with refried beans, country spuds, melted cheddar-jack cheese, “diced bacon, ham, sausage”, any chili sauce and 2 eggs.
Chalkboard Eats
5740 Night Whisper Road Northwest, Albuquerque
|Chef's Huevos Rancheros
|$10.00
Seasoned black beans, toasted corn or flour tortilla, crisp hashbrowns, Two eggs cooked to order, choice of Red or Green Chile (Vegetarian), cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Add Brisket $4, Pulled Pork $3 or Bacon $3.
La Salita Restaurant
1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque
|Huevos Rancheros
|$11.99
Two eggs* cooked to your liking atop a flour tortilla, with melted cheddar and choice of chile. Includes two sides. Side flour tortilla upon request.
|Huevos Rancheros*
|$7.35
|Huevos Rancheros Veganos*
|$7.35
Just Eggs cooked to your liking atop a flour tortilla, choice of chile. Includes two sides. Side flour tortilla upon request.