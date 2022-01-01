Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming

8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (487 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$10.99
Loaded Huevos Rancheros$11.99
A large flour tortilla topped with refried beans, country spuds, melted cheddar-jack cheese, “diced bacon, ham, sausage”, any chili sauce and 2 eggs.
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
Item pic

 

Chalkboard Eats

5740 Night Whisper Road Northwest, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef's Huevos Rancheros$10.00
Seasoned black beans, toasted corn or flour tortilla, crisp hashbrowns, Two eggs cooked to order, choice of Red or Green Chile (Vegetarian), cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Add Brisket $4, Pulled Pork $3 or Bacon $3.
More about Chalkboard Eats
La Salita image

 

La Salita Restaurant

1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$11.99
Two eggs* cooked to your liking atop a flour tortilla, with melted cheddar and choice of chile. Includes two sides. Side flour tortilla upon request.
Huevos Rancheros*$7.35
Two eggs* cooked to your liking atop a flour tortilla, with melted cheddar and choice of chile. Includes two sides. Side flour tortilla upon request.
Huevos Rancheros Veganos*$7.35
Just Eggs cooked to your liking atop a flour tortilla, choice of chile. Includes two sides. Side flour tortilla upon request.
More about La Salita Restaurant

