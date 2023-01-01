Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Albuquerque

Go
Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve cheese fries

DOGOS VIP image

 

DOGOS VIP

6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILI CHEESE FRIES$14.00
More about DOGOS VIP
La Salita image

 

La Salita Restaurant

1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chile Cheese Fries$9.99
Topped with melted cheddar cheese and choice of chile.
Vegan Chile Cheese Fries$10.49
Topped with vegan cheese and choice of chile.
More about La Salita Restaurant
Item pic

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant

10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese FRIES$6.99
Fries topped with our award winning 3-cheese Mac & Cheese.
Choose Your Chil(i)(e), Cheese & Onion Fries$6.49
Your choice of New Mexico chopped green chile, or East-Coast beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese, and onions
Truffle Oil, Blue Cheese, & Green Onion Fries$5.99
Tossed in truffle oil, then topped with blue cheese crumbles, and green onion
More about Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
Item pic

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck

9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Choose Your Chil(i)(e), Cheese, & Onion Fries$5.99
New Mexico Green Chile, Cheddar Cheese, and onions
FRIES Mac & Cheese FRIES$8.00
Fries topped with our award winning 3-cheese Mac & Cheese.
Truffle Oil, Blue Cheese, & Green Onion Fries$5.99
Featured in Albuquerque the Magazine! Our hand-cut fries, fried until golden brown, then tossed in white truffle oil, then topped with blue cheese crumbles, and green onion
More about Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
Casa Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast

5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (3681 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Cheese Fries$7.50
More about Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
Outpost Ice Arena image

 

Outpost Ice Arena

9530 Tramway Blvd NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheese Fries$6.50
More about Outpost Ice Arena

