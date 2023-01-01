Cheese fries in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve cheese fries
DOGOS VIP
6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$14.00
La Salita Restaurant
1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque
|Chile Cheese Fries
|$9.99
Topped with melted cheddar cheese and choice of chile.
|Vegan Chile Cheese Fries
|$10.49
Topped with vegan cheese and choice of chile.
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque
|Mac & Cheese FRIES
|$6.99
Fries topped with our award winning 3-cheese Mac & Cheese.
|Choose Your Chil(i)(e), Cheese & Onion Fries
|$6.49
Your choice of New Mexico chopped green chile, or East-Coast beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese, and onions
|Truffle Oil, Blue Cheese, & Green Onion Fries
|$5.99
Tossed in truffle oil, then topped with blue cheese crumbles, and green onion
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|Choose Your Chil(i)(e), Cheese, & Onion Fries
|$5.99
New Mexico Green Chile, Cheddar Cheese, and onions
|FRIES Mac & Cheese FRIES
|$8.00
Fries topped with our award winning 3-cheese Mac & Cheese.
|Truffle Oil, Blue Cheese, & Green Onion Fries
|$5.99
Featured in Albuquerque the Magazine! Our hand-cut fries, fried until golden brown, then tossed in white truffle oil, then topped with blue cheese crumbles, and green onion
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque
|Chile Cheese Fries
|$7.50