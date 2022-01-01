Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants
Albuquerque restaurants that serve enchiladas

Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming

8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (487 reviews)
Takeout
Broasted Pork Chop and Enchiladas$12.99
One ¾ inch-thick broasted pork chop and two cheese enchiladas
8oz Sirloin Steak & enchiladas$14.99
Served with 2 Cheese Enchiladas, Choice of chili
Enchiladas (Three Enchiladas)$0.00
Cheese….. $8.25
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
Enchiladas image

 

Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood

7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas$14.99
Two cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans. upgrade to chicken or beef for 1.99
Side Enchilada$3.25
Kid's Enchiladas$8.99
One cheese enchilada served with rice and beans
More about Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
La Salita image

 

La Salita Restaurant

1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
[4 Vegan Enchilada Plate]$16.79
Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green chile. Includes two sides. Prices Vary
[4 Enchilada Plate]$16.79
Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green Chile & melted cheddar cheese. Includes two sides.
[3 Vegan Enchilada Plate]$14.69
Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green chile. Includes two sides. Prices Vary
More about La Salita Restaurant
Casa Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast

5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (3681 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Enchilada Plate (3)$9.95
Calabacitas Enchiladas Plate (3)$9.95
Chicken Enchiladas Plate (3)$11.95
More about Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
Sadie's of New Mexico image

 

Sadie's of New Mexico

6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
A la Carte Enchilada$7.25
Small Enchilada Dinner$13.59
Two tortillas stacked or rolled with aged Cheddar Cheese or your choice of meatwith frijoles. All dinners are smothered with red or green chile or have your chile served on the side. Vegetarian & gluten-free chile available. Your dinner comes with papitas, frijoles, & melted aged Cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions.
More about Sadie's of New Mexico
Item pic

 

Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood Eubank Location - 5220 Eubank Blvd NE

5220 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchiladas$14.99
Two cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans. upgrade to chicken or beef for 1.99
Kid's Enchiladas$8.99
One cheese enchilada served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Montadas$15.99
Two cheese enchiladas with two eggs, served with rice and beans. Add beef or chicken to enchiladas for 1.99
More about Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood Eubank Location - 5220 Eubank Blvd NE

