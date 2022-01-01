Enchiladas in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque
|Broasted Pork Chop and Enchiladas
|$12.99
One ¾ inch-thick broasted pork chop and two cheese enchiladas
|8oz Sirloin Steak & enchiladas
|$14.99
Served with 2 Cheese Enchiladas, Choice of chili
|Enchiladas (Three Enchiladas)
|$0.00
Cheese….. $8.25
More about Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque
|Enchiladas
|$14.99
Two cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans. upgrade to chicken or beef for 1.99
|Side Enchilada
|$3.25
|Kid's Enchiladas
|$8.99
One cheese enchilada served with rice and beans
More about La Salita Restaurant
La Salita Restaurant
1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque
|[4 Vegan Enchilada Plate]
|$16.79
Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green chile. Includes two sides. Prices Vary
|[4 Enchilada Plate]
|$16.79
Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green Chile & melted cheddar cheese. Includes two sides.
|[3 Vegan Enchilada Plate]
|$14.69
Rolled enchiladas topped with your choice of red or green chile. Includes two sides. Prices Vary
More about Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque
|Cheese Enchilada Plate (3)
|$9.95
|Calabacitas Enchiladas Plate (3)
|$9.95
|Chicken Enchiladas Plate (3)
|$11.95
More about Sadie's of New Mexico
Sadie's of New Mexico
6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque
|A la Carte Enchilada
|$7.25
|Small Enchilada Dinner
|$13.59
Two tortillas stacked or rolled with aged Cheddar Cheese or your choice of meatwith frijoles. All dinners are smothered with red or green chile or have your chile served on the side. Vegetarian & gluten-free chile available. Your dinner comes with papitas, frijoles, & melted aged Cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions.
More about Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood Eubank Location - 5220 Eubank Blvd NE
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood Eubank Location - 5220 Eubank Blvd NE
5220 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque
|Enchiladas
|$14.99
Two cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans. upgrade to chicken or beef for 1.99
|Kid's Enchiladas
|$8.99
One cheese enchilada served with rice and beans
|Enchiladas Montadas
|$15.99
Two cheese enchiladas with two eggs, served with rice and beans. Add beef or chicken to enchiladas for 1.99