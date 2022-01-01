Fish tacos in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve fish tacos
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
1701 Duke St, Alexandria
|Fish Tacos
|$16.99
TACOS
Chop Shop Taco
1008 Madison St., Alexandria
|fried fish taco (on a flour tortilla)
|$5.00
masa fried tilapia over a chipotle slaw, topped with cucumber pico
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Virtue Feed & Grain
106 South Union St, Alexandria
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Lime marinaded fish of the day, guacamole, jalapeño slaw, salsa Verde