Fish tacos in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve fish tacos

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill

1701 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.99
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
Chop Shop Taco image

TACOS

Chop Shop Taco

1008 Madison St., Alexandria

Avg 4.6 (265 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
fried fish taco (on a flour tortilla)$5.00
masa fried tilapia over a chipotle slaw, topped with cucumber pico
More about Chop Shop Taco
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$18.00
Lime marinaded fish of the day, guacamole, jalapeño slaw, salsa Verde
More about Virtue Feed & Grain
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Fish Soft Tacos$10.49
Three soft tacos with fried Tilapia, lettuce, red onion, cilantro and Jalapeno Ranch dressing. Served with a side of fresh cut fries.
More about Hard Times Cafe

