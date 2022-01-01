Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve collard greens

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse image

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Collard Greens$1.85
More about Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse
The Shelby image

PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Collard Greens$6.00
More about The Shelby

