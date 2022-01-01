Grilled chicken salad in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Lettuce greens, sliced chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, diced avocado, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and fried goat cheese. Served with our housemate grilled pineapple jalapeño vinaigrette.
More about Mo’s Eatery
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Asian Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Mesquite char-grilled chicken strips with crunchy Chow Mein noodles served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with fat-free toasted sesame dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Mesquite char-grilled chicken strips served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with our Balsamic Vinaigrette.