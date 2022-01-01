Pad thai in Allentown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Allentown restaurants that serve pad thai

Hunan Springs image

 

Hunan Springs

4939 Hamilton Blvd, Wescosville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pad Thai$13.95
With onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.
Vegetable Pad Thai$12.95
With onions, scallions, bell peppers, snow peas, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.
House Pad Thai$14.95
Chicken, beef, shrimp, and roast pork with onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.
More about Hunan Springs
Pad Thai image

 

Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$14.00
Rice Noodles, Notch Pad Thai Sauce House Nam Prik, Crab paste, Fish Sauce, Egg, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Fresh Herbs, Peanuts. Please note: Varies slightly from White Orchids (Light to Medium Spice - please request different below!)
Broccoli & Chicken Pad Thai$9.00
Rice Noodles, Notch Pad Thai Sauce, Broccoli, Bean Sprouts, Roasted Chicken Thigh, PEANUTS, Egg, Crab Paste
Call with allergy concerns
More about Notch
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Avenue Restaurant

4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai -L-
Lobster Pad Thai$32.00
Famous Thai Noodle with 8 oz. of lobster, jumbo shrimps, egg, ground peanut, scallion & bean sprouts.
Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodle with egg, ground peanut, scallion, bean sprouts,
More about Thai Avenue Restaurant

