Pad thai in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Hunan Springs
Hunan Springs
4939 Hamilton Blvd, Wescosville
|Chicken Pad Thai
|$13.95
With onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.
|Vegetable Pad Thai
|$12.95
With onions, scallions, bell peppers, snow peas, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.
|House Pad Thai
|$14.95
Chicken, beef, shrimp, and roast pork with onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.
More about Notch
Notch
5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
Rice Noodles, Notch Pad Thai Sauce House Nam Prik, Crab paste, Fish Sauce, Egg, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Fresh Herbs, Peanuts. Please note: Varies slightly from White Orchids (Light to Medium Spice - please request different below!)
|Broccoli & Chicken Pad Thai
|$9.00
Rice Noodles, Notch Pad Thai Sauce, Broccoli, Bean Sprouts, Roasted Chicken Thigh, PEANUTS, Egg, Crab Paste
Call with allergy concerns
More about Thai Avenue Restaurant
Thai Avenue Restaurant
4791 W. Tilghman St., Allentown
|Pad Thai -L-
|Lobster Pad Thai
|$32.00
Famous Thai Noodle with 8 oz. of lobster, jumbo shrimps, egg, ground peanut, scallion & bean sprouts.
|Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodle with egg, ground peanut, scallion, bean sprouts,