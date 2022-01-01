Quesadillas in Andover
Andover restaurants that serve quesadillas
Tasty Taco
1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover
|Traditional Quesadilla
|$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat or vegetables served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream
|kids Flour quesadilla
|$8.00
|Corn Quesadilla (GF)
|$18.00
Hand made corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat or vegetables, queso en polvo, crema, radishes, avocado and lettuce
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake
|Quesadilla Rellenas
|$13.49
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Vegetariana
|$12.49
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables cooked in salsa verde. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover
|Quesadilla Rellenas
|$13.49
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Rellena
|$9.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with Birria shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, shredded cheese and beans. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Vegetariana
|$12.49
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables cooked in salsa verde. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
15190 Bluebird St NW, Andover
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)