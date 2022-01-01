Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Andover

Go
Andover restaurants
Toast

Andover restaurants that serve quesadillas

Consumer pic

 

Tasty Taco

1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat or vegetables served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream
kids Flour quesadilla$8.00
Corn Quesadilla (GF)$18.00
Hand made corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat or vegetables, queso en polvo, crema, radishes, avocado and lettuce
More about Tasty Taco
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla Rellenas$13.49
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Vegetariana$12.49
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables cooked in salsa verde. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover

Avg 4.5 (2819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla Rellenas$13.49
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Rellena$9.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with Birria shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, shredded cheese and beans. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Vegetariana$12.49
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables cooked in salsa verde. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Steak Quesadilla image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

15190 Bluebird St NW, Andover

Avg 2.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Andover

French Fries

Chicken Fajitas

Fajita Salad

Sopapilla

Taquitos

Chilaquiles

Chicken Tenders

Enchiladas

Map

More near Andover to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston