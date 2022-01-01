Huevos rancheros in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.50
two cripsy corn tortillas topped with refried beans, two eggs cooked to order, shredded jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, rancheros sauce, served with hash browns
Blue Rooster Cafe
1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Huevos Rancheros (Gf)
|$12.00
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Huevos Ranchero
|$8.49
Corn tortilla smothered with refried beans, topped with three eggs simmered in our spicy ranchero sauce topped with our three-cheese blend. Served with breakfast potatoes and sweet corn tomalito.