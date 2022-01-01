Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve pancakes

Main & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Pancake$3.50
Kid Pancake$5.00
Sweet Cream Pancakes$6.50
More about Main & Market
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Create Pancakes$11.00
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Consumer pic

 

Bread and Butter Kitchen

303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Silver Dollar Pancakes$6.49
Four silver dollar pancakes with your choice of breakfast meat.
Pancake$2.29
Single pancake of your choice.
Buttermilk Pancakes$6.49
Buttermilk pancakes with your choice of breakfast meat.
More about Bread and Butter Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Eastport Kitchen

923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (562 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PANCAKES & BACON$9.50
Pancakes and bacon with maple syrup and powdered sugar
SIDE PANCAKE$4.00
One pancake with syrup and powdered sugar
More about Eastport Kitchen
508da7be-3ff3-40be-b693-53549e7fa839 image

SEAFOOD

Light House Bistro

202 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
One Chocolate Chip Pancake$6.00
Kid Pancakes
Vanilla Pancakes$8.00
2 Vanilla, Sweet Cream Pancakes served with butter and maple syrup
More about Light House Bistro
3 Pancakes image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES

Blue Rooster Cafe

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
FunFetti Pancakes$5.25
Single pancake$2.50
Pancake$5.25
More about Blue Rooster Cafe

