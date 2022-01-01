Pancakes in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve pancakes
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|1 Pancake
|$3.50
|Kid Pancake
|$5.00
|Sweet Cream Pancakes
|$6.50
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Create Pancakes
|$11.00
Bread and Butter Kitchen
303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis
|Silver Dollar Pancakes
|$6.49
Four silver dollar pancakes with your choice of breakfast meat.
|Pancake
|$2.29
Single pancake of your choice.
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$6.49
Buttermilk pancakes with your choice of breakfast meat.
FRENCH FRIES
Eastport Kitchen
923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis
|PANCAKES & BACON
|$9.50
Pancakes and bacon with maple syrup and powdered sugar
|SIDE PANCAKE
|$4.00
One pancake with syrup and powdered sugar
SEAFOOD
Light House Bistro
202 West Street, Annapolis
|One Chocolate Chip Pancake
|$6.00
|Kid Pancakes
|Vanilla Pancakes
|$8.00
2 Vanilla, Sweet Cream Pancakes served with butter and maple syrup