Turkey clubs in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis
|Kid Turkey Sandwich
|$6.99
Kid-sized sliced smoked turkey sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
|Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$10.29
Tender and sliced-to-order with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side.
More about Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis
Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis
112A Annapolis Street, Annapolis
|Turkey Club
|$7.75
More about Blue Rooster Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES
Blue Rooster Cafe
1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Siracha Mayo on Rye Toast