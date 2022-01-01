Turkey clubs in Annapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Red Red Wine Bar image

 

Red Red Wine Bar

189B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$14.00
More about Red Red Wine Bar
Red Hot & Blue image

 

Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Turkey Sandwich$6.99
Kid-sized sliced smoked turkey sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich$10.29
Tender and sliced-to-order with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

 

Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis

112A Annapolis Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$7.75
More about Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES

Blue Rooster Cafe

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$12.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Siracha Mayo on Rye Toast
More about Blue Rooster Cafe
Latitude 38 image

 

Latitude 38

12 Dock Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$13.00
wheatberry toast with smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & Cajun mayo
More about Latitude 38

