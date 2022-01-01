Grits in Arlington Heights

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve grits
Scratchboard Kitchen
5 West Campbell St., Arlington Heights
No reviews yet
Creamy Grits
$6.00
Creamy organic heirloom grits finished with Tillamook cheddar cheese.
More about Scratchboard Kitchen
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
No reviews yet
Side Cheese Grits
$3.89
Side Regular Grits
$3.59
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
