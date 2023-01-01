Chicken wraps in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
Crispy Chicken, Avocado , Mixed jacked and Cheddar Cheese, Lettauce, Tomatoes, and Chipotle Mayo
PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL
Pita Pan
37-15 30th Ave, Astoria
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.95
Chicken gyro, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing. Choice of side salad or fries.
|Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap
|$14.95
Chicken gyro, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing. Side of Salad or fries.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway
43-19 Broadway, Astoria
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.95