Chicken wraps in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd

35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$9.00
Crispy Chicken, Avocado , Mixed jacked and Cheddar Cheese, Lettauce, Tomatoes, and Chipotle Mayo
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
Item pic

PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL

Pita Pan

37-15 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
Chicken gyro, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing. Choice of side salad or fries.
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap$14.95
Chicken gyro, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing. Side of Salad or fries.
More about Pita Pan
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

43-19 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.95
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway
Item pic

 

King Of Falafel & Shawarma

3015 Broadway Astoria NY 11106, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Original Chicken Wrap$11.00
the original chicken served on a toasted Pita Wrap or Pocket Pita Bread with house Salad and your choice of sauces
More about King Of Falafel & Shawarma

