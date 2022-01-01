Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Rizzo's Fine Pizza - Astoria

3013 Steinway St, Astoria

Avg 4.3 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
More about Rizzo's Fine Pizza - Astoria
Item pic

 

CaliBun

2314 36th Ave, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
More about CaliBun
Dino's Pizzeria image

 

Dino's Pizzeria

30-01 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$6.95
More about Dino's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

43-19 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks 6$7.95
Combo#4. Large Pie 5 Wings 5 Mozzarella Sticks 5 Gnots 2 Litre Soda$29.95
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway
Item pic

 

The REAL Bellucci's Pizzeria

37-08 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Hand Cut, House Made Panko. Choice of Sauce. Tomato or Vodka (+1)
More about The REAL Bellucci's Pizzeria

