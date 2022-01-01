Nachos in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve nachos
Citrico Cafe
32-90 36th Street, Queens
|Nachos
|$15.00
Crispy Tortillas | Pinto Beans | Pico de Gallo | Pickled Jalapeños | Chipotle Crema | Avocado Salsa | Queso
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Chili Cheese Nachos
|$14.49
Chili, three cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapenos served over our house made corn tortilla chips or handcut fries. Add Smoked Pork or BBQ Chicken (+3)
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria
|Greek Nachos
|$12.95
These Greek Nachos are a healthier Greek twist on traditional nachos. They are made with pita chips, Yogurt , cucumbers, Peppers, Onions, tomatoes, Kalamata Olives and crumbled feta with EVVO drizzle. Perfect for sharing!
Tacuba - Astoria
35 01 36th street, Astoria
|Nachos Chorizo
|$15.00
|Nachos pollo
|$15.00
|Nachos Tacuba
|$12.00
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
35-03 Broadway, Astoria
|Ruta Nachos
|$13.95
Corn tortillas, black beans, pickled jalapeños, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crema, (GLUTEN FREE)
