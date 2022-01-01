Nachos in Astoria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banner pic

 

Citrico Cafe

32-90 36th Street, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$15.00
Crispy Tortillas | Pinto Beans | Pico de Gallo | Pickled Jalapeños | Chipotle Crema | Avocado Salsa | Queso
More about Citrico Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Nachos$14.49
Chili, three cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapenos served over our house made corn tortilla chips or handcut fries. Add Smoked Pork or BBQ Chicken (+3)
More about Butcher Bar
Item pic

 

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR

30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Nachos$12.95
These Greek Nachos are a healthier Greek twist on traditional nachos. They are made with pita chips, Yogurt , cucumbers, Peppers, Onions, tomatoes, Kalamata Olives and crumbled feta with EVVO drizzle. Perfect for sharing!
More about SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
499f663b-0b29-427a-b8a2-a8fdf2c41944 image

 

Tacuba - Astoria

35 01 36th street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Chorizo$15.00
Nachos pollo$15.00
Nachos Tacuba$12.00
More about Tacuba - Astoria
Banner pic

 

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

35-03 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ruta Nachos$13.95
Corn tortillas, black beans, pickled jalapeños, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crema, (GLUTEN FREE)
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR

34-01 Steinway Street, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Nachos$12.95
These Greek Nachos are a healthier Greek twist on traditional nachos. They are made with pita chips, Yogurt , cucumbers, Peppers, Onions, tomatoes, Kalamata Olives and crumbled feta with EVVO drizzle. Perfect for sharing!
More about SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fresco's Cantina

12-14 31st Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.6 (962 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cantina Nachos$12.00
Crispy chips/Black beans, nacho cheese, sour cream/Guacamole/Fresh cilantro with choice of topping
More about Fresco's Cantina
