Cake in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Grandma's Apple Cake$7.99
Our Grandma's secret recipe. A mix of pound cake and apple pie. YUMMY!
More about Butcher Bar
Item pic

 

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR

30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Cherry Cheese cake$9.00
Kinder Bueno Chcocolate Cake$8.00
Karidopita (Walnut Cake)$6.50
More about SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
Item pic

 

Blend Astoria

3717 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Warm Chocolate Cake$8.00
Warm Chocolate Cake with ice Cream
Warm Chocolate Cake$8.00
Warm Chocolate Cake with ice Cream
More about Blend Astoria
Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar image

 

Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar

2102 30th Avenue, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baby Jesus Cake$9.00
More about Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd

35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
Item pic

 

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR - Steinway

34-01 Steinway Street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
KInder Bueno Chocolate Cake$9.00
Walnut Cake (Karidopita)$8.00
A moist flavorful walnut cake that is flavored with cinnamon and bathed in sweet syrup.
Karidopita (Walnut Cake)$9.25
More about SVL SOUVLAKI BAR - Steinway
Item pic

PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL

Pita Pan

37-15 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Mousse Cake$5.95
Mousse cake with a creamy frosting
Carrot Cake$5.95
*CONTAINS WALNUTS
More about Pita Pan
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

43-19 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$4.95
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

