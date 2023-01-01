Cake in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve cake
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Grandma's Apple Cake
|$7.99
Our Grandma's secret recipe. A mix of pound cake and apple pie. YUMMY!
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria
|Black Cherry Cheese cake
|$9.00
|Kinder Bueno Chcocolate Cake
|$8.00
|Karidopita (Walnut Cake)
|$6.50
Blend Astoria
3717 30th Ave, Astoria
|Warm Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Warm Chocolate Cake with ice Cream
Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
2102 30th Avenue, Astoria
|Baby Jesus Cake
|$9.00
Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR - Steinway
34-01 Steinway Street, Astoria
|KInder Bueno Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
|Walnut Cake (Karidopita)
|$8.00
A moist flavorful walnut cake that is flavored with cinnamon and bathed in sweet syrup.
|Karidopita (Walnut Cake)
|$9.25
Pita Pan
37-15 30th Ave, Astoria
|Mousse Cake
|$5.95
Mousse cake with a creamy frosting
|Carrot Cake
|$5.95
*CONTAINS WALNUTS